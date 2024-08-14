Embracing Change: My Cultural Exchange Experience Living Abroad

Moving abroad can be both challenging and rewarding. My journey of living and working abroad has provided me with profound cultural exchange, transformed my mindset, and reinforced my personal growth.

I had always wanted to embark on a cultural journey and see the world, driven by a deep curiosity and a desire to experience diverse perspectives and traditions firsthand. The Italian way of life—with its rich culture, beautiful language, and delicious food—drew me in, and I decided to experience it for myself. AICEM provided me with the perfect opportunity through the European Solidarity Corps volunteering program. I marvelled at the new sights, sounds, and tastes, which showcased the vibrant cultural exchange happening all around me. I embraced the challenges of mastering the Italian language and the local customs, driven by a constant desire to learn more.

I was introduced to a completely new field of work where I experimented with unfamiliar tasks, faced challenges, stepped out of my comfort zone, acquired diverse skills, and honed my strengths. Among other tasks, I was involved in implementing non-formal education activities for various age groups, from middle schoolers to adults. I pushed myself out of my comfort zone by featuring on a podcast in Italian and giving a presentation to high schoolers just a year younger than me. These experiences fostered immense growth in me.

Initially, it was challenging to figure out who I was outside my comfort zone in such a different environment. This led to a temporary loss of identity, but I soon restored my sense of self. I learned new skills, discovered my limits, became more adaptable, increased my confidence, and developed cultural awareness through cultural exchange occurring all around me. This journey was one of self-discovery, growth, and strength, ultimately allowing me to understand who I truly am.

As an introvert, being constantly surrounded by people was overwhelming at first. However, I loved how open and welcoming most Italians are. I was invited to a friend’s grandmother’s house for Christmas, experiencing their warmth and hospitality firsthand. Building connections came easily in such an open culture. With these new friends, I continuously participated in cultural exchange, teaching them about my culture as they taught me about theirs.

I approached this experience abroad with an open mind, ready to absorb everything, but I had to find a balance between my own culture and the new one. Eventually, I integrated into Italian culture, although adapting to certain aspects—like late nights, lack of punctuality, and physical expressiveness—was challenging. The music, songs, history, arts, and openness of the people offered a refreshing experience. The culture shock was significant, and adapting to a wholly new culture was no small feat.

By Christa K.