KLABU: addressing the most important aspect of the least important things

Fifty kilometers from the Malian border, in the heart of the Sahara Desert, stands a small yet striking structure bearing the name KLABU. It is the central hub of entertainment and recreation for the Malian refugee camp of M’bera. With over 10,000 participants in less than eight months – approximately 100 per day – the KLABU Clubhouse offers a broad range of services to those deprived of sports and entertainment during their exile.

Everything Happens in the Sahel

Beyond the stark boundary that separates the Sahara Desert from sub-Saharan Africa, the Sahel is a fascinating region where cultures converge and countries are divided. Political instability, climate crises, epidemics, food insecurity, and ongoing terrorist violence have turned this sub-Saharan limbo into the epicenter of major humanitarian crises.

In 2012, a coup d’état plunged Mali into a complex crisis, forcing a large portion of its population to flee to neighboring countries. Mauritania took on the role of host, establishing refugee camps near the Malian border. M’bera is the most populated of these camps, sheltering approximately 120,000 Malian refugees out of the 155,000 in Mauritania, providing a home to those who had to flee their own.

The role of local governments remains unstable, and their responses are often insufficient in the face of a crisis that increases border populations tenfold within just a few months. NGOs play a crucial role: they distribute humanitarian aid, organize food supply chains, build infrastructure, and ensure access to education and medical and psychological assistance. The third sector focuses on what is most essential—humanitarian aid—but also addresses the most important aspect of what might seem less crucial: entertainment and sports.

Beyond Assistance: KLABU

KLABU is a non-profit organization that operates in regions with high refugee influxes. It provides sports services to those seeking asylum, building sports infrastructure that allows refugees to participate in various activities while supplying them with equipment and specialized guidance. For KLABU, sports serve as the most effective tool for finding joy and hope, as well as fostering a sense of community.

However, KLABU’s work extends beyond sports

From the outset, one of the key principles in the creation of the refugee camp was the establishment of a cohesive, harmonious community based on respect and inclusion. Community leaders aimed to create a permanent urban settlement by implementing policies that reinforced ethical ideals, bringing hope to the camp’s residents. These policies address gender-based violence, promote recycling and sustainability, advocate for better medical care, and support education.

KLABU actively encourages the participation and inclusion of girls in all activities, providing them with protection and education to safeguard their needs and aspirations. This approach fosters greater awareness of female participation throughout the camp, extending beyond the socially assigned roles traditionally imposed on women.

The sporting purpose of KLABU is overshadowed by a far greater achievement: the creation of happiness and a communal space for entertainment.

KLABU Clubhouse: More Than Just a Sports Facility

The KLABU Clubhouse is open daily, offering access to all its sports services and equipment, including clothing, accessories, and necessary materials to facilitate participation. The sports areas surrounding the Clubhouse include volleyball, soccer, table tennis, and badminton courts. Beyond sports, the KLABU facilities have become the entertainment epicenter of the M’bera refugee camp. Many evenings, people gather at the Clubhouse to watch soccer matches on TV, listen to music, or simply dance freely.

A local team of 11 staff members ensures the safe and efficient operation of all Clubhouse services. Volunteer collaborators – who are either local community members or refugees themselves – play a vital role in fostering a closer, more inclusive experience. These volunteers also serve as facilitators, promoting sustainable policies in alignment with M’bera’s mission.

Sports as a Tool for Social Cohesion

The reality in refugee camps is often challenging, with cultural clashes between different ethnicities and communities being commonplace. For KLABU, fostering cohesion between refugees and the local population is one of the most crucial aspects of its mission. The organization champions sports as a powerful tool for achieving this unity. Facilitators create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to find common ground, forming personal and athletic bonds.

This is not KLABU’s first Clubhouse initiative. The organization has established similar spaces in other challenging regions, including Bangladesh, Kenya, Brazil, Greece, and Suriname. Each location is carefully assessed to tailor sports services to the specific needs of the community, ensuring a meaningful impact in areas with high refugee flows where humanitarian aid is most needed.

Prosperity Through Sports

Experts have repeatedly highlighted the physical benefits of sports, yet less attention is given to the dopamine release that sports generate. Happiness, hope, and ambition—fundamental elements for building a prosperous future – are often the first casualties of war. KLABU’s mission is to protect and promote these vital elements, offering people a chance at a better life beyond the conflicts that displaced them.

In the context of war, solutions often seem out of reach for its victims. Forced from their homes, refugees flee with little ambition or purpose beyond mere survival. While sports may not resolve the root causes of armed conflict, wars are fought both on the front lines and in the rear. It is in these rear positions that KLABU provides an array of solutions, addressing issues within the organization’s and refugees’ reach.

When people lose everything, the essential becomes the most urgent, and humanitarian aid takes center stage. It is difficult to believe that fundamental human rights can be stripped away overnight. While the innate cannot be forgotten, our very essence – what makes us unique, what drives us forward – loses significance in the absence of basic needs. Our sense of purpose defines us, makes us feel valuable, and gives us reasons to keep fighting for life.

KLABU exists to defend those reasons, ensuring that even in the face of adversity, the most important aspects of life are not forgotten.